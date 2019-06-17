Alfred J. Bossio

Alfred J. Bossio, age 90, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Nicolina Arlia Bossio, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Born in Belmonte Calabro, Italy to Ventura and Carolina Bossio, Al came to the United States as a young teen and resided in Trenton, NJ with his parents and older brother, Jim. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II, then met and married the love of his life, Nicolina, and settled in Bridgeport, CT. Al retired from Sikorsky Aircraft where he was employed as a leadman for 40 years. He was an avid bowler and loved planting his vegetable garden. He looked forward to watching his favorite team, the New York Yankees, play each baseball season. He was a consummate gentleman in every sense of the word and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Jim and his wife Emma, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Guglielmo and Angela Veltri and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas and Theresa Marghella. Al is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Nicolina, his children, Carolyn and her husband Tim Thomas of Southbury, Linda and her husband Mark Ricca of Wilton, Jim and his wife Brenda Bossio of Seymour, and Vince Bossio of Seymour. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Christopher and Tim Thomas, Alana and Amanda Ricca, Jonathan and Jeremy Bossio, and five great-grandchildren, Bella, Blake and Brett Bossio and Mackenzie and Lauren Thomas. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford with Military Honors. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 4 – 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alfred's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary