Alfred John Misinonile
1937 - 2020
Alfred John Misinonile
Alfred John Misinonile, age 83, of Monroe, entered into rest on August 27, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center, Meriden. He was born on August 14, 1937 in Bridgeport, son of the late Salvatore and Jennie Pasquarello Misinonile. Alfred was an Inspector at Sikorsky Aircraft for many years until his retirement. He played the guitar and was an avid woodworker. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family. He is the beloved father of Corinne Bigiorelli and her husband Michael, Michael Misinonile and Staci D'Angelo and her husband Joseph, proud grandfather of Krista Bigiorelli and her husband Brian Nogas, Laura Bigiorelli, Michael Misinonile, Jr., Katelyn Armstong, Marissa D'Angelo, Daniel D'Angelo, Alfred Misinonile, III and Joey Misinonile. He is also survived by one brother Umberto Misinonile and two sisters Susan Piccirillo, and Helen Martinez and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one son Alfred Misinonile, Jr., two brothers Louis and Joseph Misinonile, two sisters Rose D'Archangelo and Elvira Schallbruch. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Mt. St. Peter Garden Mausoleum, 219 New Haven Ave., Derby. The Riverview Funeral Home 390 River Rd. are entrusted with the arrangements.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Mt. St. Peter Garden Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
