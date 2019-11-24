|
Alfred G. Lenoci Sr.
Alfred G. Lenoci Sr., age 84, of Easton, the beloved husband of Carol (Chaisson) Lenoci, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Alfred was born April 15, 1935 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Cecelia DiNardo and Ralph Lenoci. Alfred put up his first building at the age of 19, he went on in business to build and develop many properties. He was the President of United Properties which he founded. He took great pride in his family, his wife of 60 years and his sons, Alfred G. Lenoci Jr., and Paul Lenoci. He cherished and loved his family, daughter-in-law, Kim Lenoci and his grandchildren, they were his heart and reason for going on to do so much more in life. In his heart were Carol; his children, Paul Lenoci, Alfred Lenoci Jr., and wife Kimberly; his grandchildren; Alfred III, Carolyn and Richard Lenoci.
He is survived by his sisters; Nancy (Lenoci) Antonini and husband Augie, and Donna (Schinella) Berger and husband John, his brother, Michael Schinella Sr., and wife Joy and children. His sister-in-law, Lynne (Chaisson) Grens and husband Stephen Sr.; and children, Christian, Jacob, Stephen Grens Jr., and wife Lisa and children Charlotte and Chase. Alfred is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Alfred G. Lenoci Jr.
Alfred did so much for others through his charitable works with the hospitals and many churches as well as individuals. He served on the board of St. Vincent's Medical Center for 9 ½ years. He founded Community Federal Savings and Loan with an associate, Vincent Fazio, and opened two branches in Bridgeport, CT. He will always be remembered for his great sense of business, his sense of humor, generosity and a heart of gold. Alfred belonged to Mill River Country Club and was a Charter member and had many wonderful friends that he enjoyed while a member. His company built Great River Golf and Country Club, in Milford. His vision in buying the property was to build a beautiful club that would be everlasting.
Arrangements will be made by the family and burial will be private. Donations in Alfred's memory can be made to . The family is grateful for your prayers and sympathy. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 25, 2019