Alfred Lewis Osborne
Alfred Lewis Osborne, age 67, of Trumbull, entered into eternal rest on December 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's Manor. He was born in Louisville, KY, to the late Lawrence and Adelaide Osborne. Alfred graduated from Central High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut and Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland. He was a retired Information Technology professional. Alfred was a beloved father, husband, brother and friend. He loved spending time with family, attending church, sports and music.
He is survived by his beloved wife Ivy Agyarko; two children Difie Osborne and Frederick Osborne; five brothers and sisters Lawrence Jr. and his wife Diane Osborne, Edward Osborne, Libby Osborne, Ramona Richardson and husband James, Fay Godbolt and husband Reverend Warren Godbolt, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Lawrence Sr. and Adelaide Osborne, and sister Gloria Jean Osborne Sells.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull, with the Reverend Warren Godbolt officiating. Interment in Mountain Grove of Easton Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday December 16, 2019, from 9-11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Injury Alliance of CT, 200 Day Hill Rd. Windsor, CT 06095. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019