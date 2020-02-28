|
|
Alfred Zuiewski
Alfred (Fred) Zuiewski, 59, passed away on February 25, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Fred was a big guy with a kind heart who would do anything for his family. He was a die hard New York Giants fan! He retired from the Town of Stratford. Fred was survived by his mom, Santina and his siblings Nancy, Donna, Jeff and Steve Zuiewski, his sons Matt and Joey and several nieces and nephews who loved him very much. He was predeceased by his sister Judie, his son, Freddy, and his father Alfred (Fox) Zuiewski.
A mass will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus, 1950 Barnum Avenue, Stratford, CT. A private burial to follow.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2020