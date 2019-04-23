Alfreda Radomski

Alfreda Rozycki Radomski, age 94, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Walter A. Radomski, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on October 10, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Bronislaw and Stanislawa Zdanowska Rozycki. She retired as an intimate apparel designer for Warner's Intimate Apparel with over 30 years of service. During her long career, Mrs. Radomski received several design patents. After retirement, she had lived in Spring Hill, Florida for 13 years before returning to Trumbull. She was a member of the Trumbull Women's Club and the TWC Book Club. Survivors include nieces, Barbara Pezzullo and her husband John of Trumbull, Dianne Adamkiewicz and her husband Randy Brown of Slidell, LA, Patricia Stebbins and her husband Bob of Harwich, MA, Rita Shepard of Bridgeport, Irene Bozogan and her husband John of Lakewood, NY, Marian Radomski and Virginia Radomski, both of Monroe, as well as many great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Walter, she was predeceased by two sisters, Estelle Adamkiewicz and Clara Ondecko, and her nephew, Dr. Thomas Jaski. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her dedicated care giver, Donna Dominic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull. Entombment will follow at the Pilgrimage Mausoleum in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary