Alfreda Sawicka
Alfreda Sawicka, age 72 of Bridgeport, loving wife of 49 years to Stanislaw Sawicki passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Born in Krynki, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Konstanty and Aleksandra Bienkiewicz Gryko. She worked at Anton Bauer as an electrical assembler for 15 years. Alfreda was a devoted parishioner at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Bridgeport.
Alfreda enjoyed reading Polish literature and listening to classical music. She had a passion for knitting. She was a devoted mother and loved people just the way they are. She touched many lives with her generosity and big heart.
She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Stanislaw Sawicki, daughter Gosia and son-in-law Andrzej Wegiel. Sister Krystyna Bakun and her husband Adam Zintestin. Brother Jerzy Gryko and sister-in-law Janina Gryko. Nieces Asia Mickiewicz and Izabela Hatvani with family. Brother and sister-in-law Wanda and Zygmunt Komuda. Krystyna and Marian Dworakowscy. Witold and Irena Sawiccy. Janina and Heniek Roszkowscy with family and cousins Krystyna and Henry Bystrowscy. Zdzislawa and Stanislaw Lapienski.
Calling hours will take place on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Radozycki Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Bridgeport, followed by interment in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Church in memory of Alfreda. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 19, 2020