Alfreda Zofia Choromanska Witecki (to many she was known as Ciocia Ala) passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in her home. She was born February 1927 to Aniela and Franciszek Choromanski. Alfreda came to the United States from Poland in 1959 and lived all her life in Bridgeport. She was formerly employed at Bryant Electric for 16 years. Member of the Polish Falcons of America Nest 107, devoted parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Bridgeport, CT, Alfreda loved to sew and dance. But most of all, her family was the center of her life.

Alfreda was predeceased by her parents, Aniela and Franciszek Choromanski, two brothers, Fred and Edwin Choromanski, and sister-in-law, Apolonia Choromanski, two brothers-in-law, Joseph Ciskowski and Zygmut Jablonowski. She is survived by her sisters, Helena Dobkowska, of Bridgeport, Lucyna Ciskowski of Trumbull, and Irena Jablonowski of Poland and many nieces nephews and grandnieces and nephews. A special Thank You goes to the wonderful care givers and nurses at the Chaifetz Family Hospice at the Jewish Senior Services of Park Avenue in Bridgeport, CT, and a very special Thank you to Pani Krystyna for all the love and care given in her final hours of need.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church, Bridgeport followed by interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours will be held Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the Frank Radozycki & Sons Funeral Home, 305 Pulaski St., Bridgeport, directly across from the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in memory of Alfreda Witecki.