Alfredo Salamanca
Alfredo Salamanca, 74, entered into eternal rest on August 2, 2020, in the comfort of his home, following a hard-fought battle with emphysema. This gentle, caring wonderful man has touched the lives of many, especially his family, friends and loving devoted wife, Paula Salamanca. His smile will forever be etched on all our hearts. He and his family emigrated from Sicily, Italy to the U.S. settling in Bridgeport. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was employed for 30 years at Bryant Electric in Bridgeport and manager of the Milford Food Bank for 17 years. He was a member of First United Church of Christ in Milford. An exceptional billiard player, he was a member of the American Pool Association and representative who loved playing and teaching the game. He was born in Catania, Sicily, Italy on April 25, 1946, son of the late Mario and Giuseppa Vaioloso Salamanca. In addition to his wife Paula, he is survived by a son, Anthony Salamanca, grandson, Christian Salamanca, step-daughter, Shanell Leidecker (Kurt), three cherished grandchildren, Kole, Krischan and Selena, loving brothers, Giuseppe Salamanca of Sicily and Salvatore Salamanca of PA, loving sisters, Mary Rioux (Roland) and Francesca Walker of CA. Per Alfredo's request, his service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Church of Christ, 34 West Main St., Milford, CT 06460. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Alfred's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
