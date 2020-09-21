Alice Cadwell

Alice D. Cadwell
Alice D.Ca
dwell, age 101, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She joins her deceased and devoted husband of 72 years John "Jack" R. Cadwell. Alice was born in Bridgeport on December 21, 1918 to the late John W. and Alice C. Kelleher and was a Stratford resident most of her life before retiring to Florida. After graduating from Warren Harding High School in 1936 she held several secretarial positions over her many years of employment finally retiring from Avco Lycoming in 1973.
Upon retirement, she and Jack enjoyed spending time at their summer home in Derby, CT on Lake Housatonic. However, her biggest enjoyment was the time spent with her family especially, her four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was always an avid swimmer, loved playing cards and bingo with friends and family and enjoyed occasional trips to the casinos.
Alice is survived by her loving daughters, Gail Brennan of Jupiter, FL, Barbara McCormack and son-in-law Ray McCormack of Titusville, NJ, grandchildren, Barbara Corey (George), Colleen Harbach, (Gregory) Georgine Johnson (Roger) of Pennington, NJ and John P. Brennan (Christy) of Orcutt, CA, great-grandchildren, Brynn Corey, Rayleen, Otto and Tatum Harbach, Ian, Gavin, and Seamus Johnson and Keegan and Troy Brennan. She is also survived by her sister Joan Noble of Stratford, CT. and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her four brothers, William, John, Edmund, and Myron (Ken) Kelleher.
Very special thanks to her wonderful caregivers Kristen Dugay and Myrna McLeod and the Sunflower Team of Trustbridge Hospice Care. There will be no calling hours. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The National Cremation Society is in charge of arrangements, 814 North Lake Blvd., North Palm Beach, FL 33408. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Alice's memory to Palm Beach County Hospice, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Telephone, 561-494-6888.