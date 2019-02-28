Alice Demirjian Vrabel

Alice Demirjian Vrabel, age 94, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019 at The Jewish Home. Formerly of Sandy Hook and Trumbull, born on January 31, 1925, in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Mary and Harry Demirjian. Alice was a graduate of Harding High School and a retiree of People's United Bank. She enjoyed baking, knitting, pinochle, Bingo and socializing with friends at the North End Bethany Senior Center. Wife of the late Joseph A. Vrabel, she was a kind, loving, generous, caring and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Alice is survived by her daughters, Maryann Beckett and her husband Thomas of Lebanon, NH and Karen V. Gould and her husband Robert of Shelton and Sanibel, FL, cherished grandchildren, Matthew J. Delfino, Jr. and wife Elizabeth from Greenville, SC, Frederic Beckett of Lebanon, NH, Roxanne V. Delfino and partner Tim of Brooks, CA and Robert Beckett and wife Jacey of Norwich, VT, step-granddaughters Sarah Chiarelli and husband Patrick of Hicksville, NY and Renee Mallozzi and husband Claudio of Monroe. She also leaves behind six treasured great-grandchildren, Aoui, Maximilian, Claiborne, Jackson, Paisely, and Quila and five step-grandchildren, Hailey, Collin, Gianna, Brayden and Leila. Alice also leaves behind her loving sister Florence Chakmakjian, along with several sister and brother-in-laws, and many generations of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Martin Demirjian and her sister (Zahoudi) Rose Demirjian.

Funeral services will take place on April 20th at 10:00 a.m. at the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension, 1460 Huntington Turnpike. Inurnment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Friends may greet the family in the morning at 8:30 a.m. at Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com

Alice's family wishes to extend special thanks to "Team Alice" - Dawn, Rosemary, Julia, Val, Sharon, Laurie, Andy, Carrie, and Debbie for their kindness and dedication over many years. Special thanks, too, for Veronica and Darlene at Lord Chamberlain and gratitude for all the staff at Jewish Senior Services.