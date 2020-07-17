Alice Esteves

Alice Vicencio Esteves
Alice Vicencio Esteves, age 93, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Domingos Esteves, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Born on February 25, 1927 in Pedrario, Montalegre, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Massimina de Jesus Vicencio. Alice came to the United States in 1960 along with her family to create a better life and made their home in Bridgeport. She was a retired employee of the former Acme United Co. Alice and her husband gave of themselves so that their children could have everything. She loved gardening, crocheting and with her husband made the best homemade sausage in their smokehouse! They even supplied sausage to the Fire Dept after they showed up because of the amount of smoke coming from the house. Alice was a loving and caring person, always giving of herself to help others. She enjoyed being with her family more than anything; the unconditional love she gave and the memories they created will always live in their hearts. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was predeceased by her beloved son Valdemar Esteves Sr., and two sisters, Arminda Esteves and Isaura Rosa. Survivors include her devoted daughter, Arminda Radzwillas and her husband Paul of Trumbull, daughter-in-law, Adelaide Esteves of Bridgeport, three cherished grandchildren, Michele DeBille and her husband Bill, Valdemar Esteves Jr. and his wife Maria and Tiffany Golia and her husband Matthew, four adored great grandchildren, Kayla, Kyle, Sara and Arlo and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her grand dog Abby, for who Alice always had a treat for when Mindy brought her to visit. The family would like to thank their cousins Fernanda, Laura and her friend Maria who always visited and brought food to Alice. Also, a thank you to the vitas nurses and Homewell Senior Care, for their professional care and love provided. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. St. Peter Church, 695 Colorado Ave., Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial, face masks are required. Entombment will follow in the St. Monica Mausoleum of Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence please visit www.abriola.com
