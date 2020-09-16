1/
Alice Fitelson
Alice Helen Fitelson
Alice Helen Fitelson, born in Bridgeport, CT, August 7th, 1923, passed away at St. Vincent's Medical Center on September 16th, 2020. Alice was the youngest child of Rebecca and Samuel Spivack. Alice was predeceased by her husband Eugene Fitelson,her brothers Leon Spivack and Dr. Theodore Spivack and her sisters Sylvia Lear and Frances Goldfarb. Alice had three sons Barry, Ronald and Robert Fitelson and their wives Lorraine, Bernadette and Teresa Fitelson. Alice was also fortunate to have eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Alice was very devoted to her family and the many friends and relatives that were an important part of her life.Funeral services will be private due to Covid. In lieu of flowers, please send any contribution in Alice's memory to Congregation Rodeph Sholom, 2385 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. Alice will be greatly missed by many people, but her memory will remain in our hearts forever.

Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 16, 2020.
