Alice G. Sobol

Ansonia--Mrs. Alice Gordon Sobol 91 of Ansonia entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 30 in Gardner's Heights Health Center. She is the widow of Matthew Sobol. Alice was born in Derby on June 27, 1929, daughter of the late Patrick and Harriet (Smith) Gordon. She lived most of her life in Ansonia with her husband. She enjoyed bowling, which she was incredibly good and loved going out to lunch. Alice loved animals, enjoyed working in the garden, feeding wild birds and she was particularly fond of cardinals. Alice and Matthew had three children; Linda Shepherd (Scott) deceased of Ansonia, Christina Sobol (deceased) and Robert Sobol (Anette) of Port Republic, Maryland. Three grandchildren; David Shepherd (Tara) of Seymour, Lindsay Joyner (David) of Charlottesville, VA and Christine Shepherd of No. Branford, two great-grandchildren; James David Shepherd and Michael Joyner. Alice has a niece Laura Gordon and a nephew Ed Gordon both of California. She was predeceased by sister Patricia Gordon and brother John Gordon. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 3 from 9 till 10 a.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery Derby.



