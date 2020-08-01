1/
Alice G. Sobol
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice G. Sobol
Ansonia--Mrs. Alice Gordon Sobol 91 of Ansonia entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 30 in Gardner's Heights Health Center. She is the widow of Matthew Sobol. Alice was born in Derby on June 27, 1929, daughter of the late Patrick and Harriet (Smith) Gordon. She lived most of her life in Ansonia with her husband. She enjoyed bowling, which she was incredibly good and loved going out to lunch. Alice loved animals, enjoyed working in the garden, feeding wild birds and she was particularly fond of cardinals. Alice and Matthew had three children; Linda Shepherd (Scott) deceased of Ansonia, Christina Sobol (deceased) and Robert Sobol (Anette) of Port Republic, Maryland. Three grandchildren; David Shepherd (Tara) of Seymour, Lindsay Joyner (David) of Charlottesville, VA and Christine Shepherd of No. Branford, two great-grandchildren; James David Shepherd and Michael Joyner. Alice has a niece Laura Gordon and a nephew Ed Gordon both of California. She was predeceased by sister Patricia Gordon and brother John Gordon. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 3 from 9 till 10 a.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery Derby.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John T. Bennett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved