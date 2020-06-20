Alice Hener

Alice M. HenerAlice M. Hener, 96, of Clifton, NJ, passed away on June 18, 2020. Born in Scranton, PA, she was a resident of Clifton for over 70 years. A parishioner of SS. Peter and Paul Polish National Catholic Church Passaic, NJ, Alice was a secretary and auditor for Dun & Bradstreet, Sears, Roebuck & Co., the Regional Executive of the Boy Scouts, and Tecknit Shielding in Passaic, retiring many years ago. A Past President for School # 2, PTA, Clifton, Alice volunteered countless hours to the Boy Scouts and helped establish Troop #15 Handicapped Scout Troop. Alice was an all state high school basketball player, and was an assistant coach along with her husband Elmer for the Clifton Midget League Baseball, Basketball, and Bowling Teams. Alice swam weekly up until she was 90 years old.Beloved wife of the late Elmer Christian Hener, who passed away in 1989. Devoted mother of Robert J. Hener and his wife Kathleen of Stratford, CT, and the late Donald M. Hener and his late wife Lois. Loving grandmother of Dr. Lori Hener Freetage and her husband James Freetage, Jason Hener, and David Hener and his wife Kari. Cherished great grandmother of Jacob and Jolene Hener, James and Jonathan Freetage. Dear sister of the late Joseph Metz.Funeral Tuesday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at SS. Peter and Paul PNC Church, Passaic. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting Monday 4:30 to 8 PM at the funeral home.