Alice Kravitz Obituary
Alice Kravitz
Alice Kravitz, age 84, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Chester Kravitz, entered into eternal life on February 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. directly at St. James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06615. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936. For travel directions, to view her complete obituary, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2020
