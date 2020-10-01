Alice Kulhawik
Alice Kulhawik, 92, of Bridgeport, CT passed away peacefully at Linden Ponds, Hingham, MA on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Born Licia Roperti in Denver, CO, she was the only daughter of Raffaele Roperti and Frances Roperti Villella. Alice grew up in Bridgeport, CT, attended Harding High School and The University of Bridgeport to earn an Associates Degree. She went on to a successful, decades-long career at Sikorsky Aircraft first as an Executive Secretary and eventually as their Corporate Events Planner.
Alice's daughter Joyce Kulhawik, longtime Arts & Entertainment Anchor for WBZ-TV BOSTON, writes, "My mother was a full-time working mom like her mother, both women of, and ahead of their times. My mother also did the cooking, shopping, cleaning, and introduced us to fine food, fashion, and the arts. She made our home beautiful. She adored all animals. She loved anyone and anything Italian. She was dramatic, loved celebrations, parades, spectacle, had big enthusiasms, was opinionated and outspoken. Whenever we can gather for a service, we will honor her request that THE BATTLE HYMN OF THE REPUBLIC be sung, a rousing and fitting anthem composed by writer Julia Ward Howe, abolitionist and champion of women's rights."
Alice was the beloved wife of the late Chester E. Kulhawik and is survived by her daughter Joyce, her son Richard, and their immediate families: Janet Guerra of Dedham, MA, Susan Engelman of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Matthew and Rachel Kulhawik, and Annelise Cohen, as well as a beloved extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visit www.Keohane.com
