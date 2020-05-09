Alice Laropolous
Alice Laropolous
Alice Laropolous age 73 of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in St. Joseph Center in Trumbull. She was born on October 20, 1946 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Alice was a devoted parishioner of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Bridgeport. She will be sadly missed.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with interment to take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Bridgeport with Fr. Georgios Livaditis officiating. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St,. Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences and memorial tributes visit us at commercehillfh.com
AIONIA H MNHMH



Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Interment
Lakeview Cemetery in Bridgeport
