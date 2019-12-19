Connecticut Post Obituaries
Alice LaRovera Obituary
Alice LaRovera
Alice Foytek LaRovera, age 92, of Derby, entered into peaceful rest on Dec. 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas LaRovera and the cherished mother of Susan Arpin (Gene Rella), Karen and Kenneth Wilczewski, and Alice and George Russo. Friends may greet the family on Sunday, December 22nd from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby. On Monday, December 23rd, friends are invited to go directly to St. Mary's Church in Derby for her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norma F. Pfriem Breast Foundation Center, Bridgeport Hospital, 267 Grant Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 20, 2019
