Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Alice Lazaro Obituary
Alice Turfay Lazaro
Alice Turfay Lazaro, wife of the late Clarence E. Lazaro, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with burial to follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Alice's memory to the CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To view the complete obituary, sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 19, 2020
