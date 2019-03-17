Alice May McFarland

Alice May McFarland, age 88, peacefully passed away at her home in Surprise, AZ on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Alice was born in Stratford, CT on July 8, 1930 and was the daughter of the late H. Lester and Alfreda Grundy Fernald. She will always be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother.

Alice married Elton Prescott McFarland on December 24, 1948, and they remained together for 69 years. Alice is survived by her three sons and their wives, John and Judy of Fort Mohave, AZ, Terrence and Jill of Stratford, CT, and James and Peggy of Newtown, CT; her eight grandchildren, Heather, Melissa, Devin, Colby, Caitlin, Molly, Shane, and Ellery; her eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Alfred Fernald; and her many nieces and nephews. Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Elton; her daughter, Bootsi Gilbert; and her brother, James Fernald.

Alice was an avid gardener, Arts & Crafts Teacher, and home based Child Care Provider. She returned to school at Katherine Gibbs to learn administrative skills and worked in Travel and Hospitality to satisfy her itchy heels and travel around the globe.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Newtown Christian Church, 210 Sugar Street, Newtown, CT at 12:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT next to her husband, Elton.

Our family wishes to thank the staff at Best Assisted Living of Surprise, AZ and Companion Hospice and Palliative Care of Maricopa County, AZ for the excellent care that they provided to Elton and continued to provide to Alice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to online at https://lovetotherescue.org or by mail at 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, Attn: Office of Development in honor of Alice May McFarland. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary