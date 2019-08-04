Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. St. Peter Cemetery
219 New haven Ave
Derby, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice McHugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice McHugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice McHugh Obituary
Alice R McHugh
Alice R. McHugh, age 77, entered into rest on June 19, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the devoted wife of the late Kevin J. McHugh. Alice was born in Ansonia on May 22, 1942 daughter of the late Lester and Alice (Burkhardt) Dunlap and was a valley resident most of her life. A graveside service will be held in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, 219 New haven Ave., Derby on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 12:00 pm. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now