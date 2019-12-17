|
Alice K. Morrissey
Alice K. Morrissey, age 94, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late James M. Morrissey, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 6-8 p.m. A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 18, 2019