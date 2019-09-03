|
|
Alice Barbara Prackup
Alice Barbara Prackup, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born on September 6, 1930 in Westport, CT. Alice was a resident of Westport where she attended Staples High School. In her later years, Alice worked with a home care agency and moved to Fairfield. She was predeceased by her parents, Nell and Michael Prackup of Westport; sisters, Rose Prackup and Barbara Landry; brothers, Frank Prackup, Michael Prackup, Jr. and George Prackup, Sr. Alice is survived by her sister Mrs. Ginny Fiordelisi of Fairfield and brother Stanley Prackup of Westport. The Edmund W. Dougiello Funeral Home of Fairfield is handling arrangements. There will be no calling hours and burial will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 4, 2019