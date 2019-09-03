Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edmund W Dougiello Funeral Home
36 S Pine Creek Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-9466
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Prackup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Prackup

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Prackup Obituary
Alice Barbara Prackup
Alice Barbara Prackup, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born on September 6, 1930 in Westport, CT. Alice was a resident of Westport where she attended Staples High School. In her later years, Alice worked with a home care agency and moved to Fairfield. She was predeceased by her parents, Nell and Michael Prackup of Westport; sisters, Rose Prackup and Barbara Landry; brothers, Frank Prackup, Michael Prackup, Jr. and George Prackup, Sr. Alice is survived by her sister Mrs. Ginny Fiordelisi of Fairfield and brother Stanley Prackup of Westport. The Edmund W. Dougiello Funeral Home of Fairfield is handling arrangements. There will be no calling hours and burial will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now