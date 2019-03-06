Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:15 AM
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
851 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Warren


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice Warren Obituary
Alice (Sarah) Warren
Alice (Sarah) Taugher Warren, age 97, of Bridgeport, passed away March 4, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Mrs. Warren was born in Peckville, PA to the late Michael and Mary (Murray) Taugher. She worked for Singer Corp. and Chance Vought. In her earlier years she was a member of the A.O.H. and the women's guild at St. Patrick's Church. Ms. Warren was predeceased by her beloved husband Kenneth Joseph Warren. She was the youngest of nine siblings who predeceased her: Michael, Francis, James, Joseph and Vincent, and Leo Taugher, Mary Pinch and Margaret Cavanaugh. She is survived by her devoted children James P. Warren and Marie Warren of Bridgeport and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Friday at 10:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. and at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 851 North Ave., Bridgeport. Interment in the Spring in Mountain Grove of Easton Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Download Now