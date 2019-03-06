Alice (Sarah) Warren

Alice (Sarah) Taugher Warren, age 97, of Bridgeport, passed away March 4, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Mrs. Warren was born in Peckville, PA to the late Michael and Mary (Murray) Taugher. She worked for Singer Corp. and Chance Vought. In her earlier years she was a member of the A.O.H. and the women's guild at St. Patrick's Church. Ms. Warren was predeceased by her beloved husband Kenneth Joseph Warren. She was the youngest of nine siblings who predeceased her: Michael, Francis, James, Joseph and Vincent, and Leo Taugher, Mary Pinch and Margaret Cavanaugh. She is survived by her devoted children James P. Warren and Marie Warren of Bridgeport and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Friday at 10:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. and at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 851 North Ave., Bridgeport. Interment in the Spring in Mountain Grove of Easton Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.