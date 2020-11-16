1/1
Alicia O'Donnell
1946 - 2020
Alicia L. O'Donnell
Alicia L. O'Donnell of Stratford passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport on May 18, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Alice and Thomas Lally. Alicia graduated from Bassick High School and held several positions with the Department of Defense until her retirement. The highlight over the years has been spending time with her beloved grandchildren, Riley and Kaelly O'Donnell and John Patrick O'Neill. Alicia is survived by her three children, Robert S. O'Donnell (Stacey) of Tucson, AZ; Marcy O'Neill (John) of North Haven, CT; and Timothy O'Donnell (Rebecca) of Monroe, CT; her sister Marcia Maxwell (Harvey) of Stratford, CT; her sisters-in-law Wanda Lally of Phoenix, AZ and Patricia Wittmer of Beacon Falls, CT as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Alicia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert E. O'Donnell, and brother, Thomas Lally. A mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Stratford, CT. Services will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under "St. James RC Community of Faith." Arrangements were entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford, CT. Should friends desire, memorial contributions in memory of Alicia & Bob O'Donnell may be sent to the Stratford Old-timers Athletic Association, P.O. Box 226, Stratford, CT 06615. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Services will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under "St. James RC Community of Faith."
