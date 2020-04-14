|
Alicia Ann Sefcik
Alicia Ann (Roberge) Sefcik, age 89, beloved wife of John D. Sefcik, passed away on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 in St. Vincent Medical Center after a brief illness. Alicia was born in Sanford, Maine on June 30, 1930 to Arthur and Beatrice (Roussin) Roberge. She retired after more than 25 years of service from St. Vincent Medical Center as a supervisor of ward secretaries. In addition to her husband of 70 years, she is survived by her loving daughter Diane (Dee) Stefanou and her husband Andrew, a son Daniel Sefcik Sr. and his wife Paula, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a nephew Bobby Bracken. She was predeceased by her beloved son David N. Sefcik, daughter-in-law Duffy (Peterson) Sefcik and sister Gloria (Roberge) Bracken. Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to The Connecticut Audubon Society www.ctaudubon.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2020