Alison Nelson (Campbell)

Alison Nelson (Campbell) of St. Petersburg, Florida died at home on September 25, 2020. Alison was born on April 24, 1965 in Bridgeport, CT. She was the daughter of the late Rosemary Campbell and the late James Campbell. Alison was a longtime resident of Milford, CT before moving to Florida. Alison is survived by her husband John Nelson, sons Corey and Justin, brother Michael Martinetto and his wife Jean. Cousin Rita Skog and her sons David and Johnathan. Her nephews Michael, Steven (Andrea) and Joseph (Julia) Martinetto and her Gran niece Caroline Martinetto and Gran nephew Patrick Martinetto. Alison was predeceased by her sister Carol Campbell. Services to be private.



