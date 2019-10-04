|
Allan Aaron
Allan Aaron, 81, of Shelton, died peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Born in Bridgeport, he lived in this area his entire life. He became co-owner of his family's business, Levine's, before opening his own factory, Aaron Coat Corp. He loved time spent with family; playing golf and, later in life, working at Fairchild Wheeler (where it never rained on the golf course); watching the New York Giants (he'd regret that his funeral will be held in the middle of this Sunday's game); and sitting in his recliner or sofa while doing crosswords. Al was a sweet soul, a gentle presence and a hard worker—he would have worked to the end, if he could have. He was also a master of the art form that has come to be known as the "dad joke."
Allan was a loving husband for 52 years to Harriet Aaron and the proud father and grandfather to a daughter, Kimberly Aaron Block, her husband, Josh, and their children, Jordan, Jack, Marni and Henry; a son, Kenneth Aaron, and his wife, Hadley Kruczek-Aaron, and their children Miles and Nelle; and two daughters from a previous marriage, Lori Abramson, her husband Joel and their children Molly and Ben; and Tamara Giles-Vernick, her husband, Ken, and their children, Paloma and Marina. He was predeceased by his parents, Freida and Philip, and brothers Bill and Marvin.
Services will be held on Sunday, October 6th, at 2 p.m. at Congregation B'nai Israel Cemetery, 201 Kings Highway East, in Fairfield.
The Aaron family requests memorial contribution to: () 225 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601. Also remember him by telling a bad joke to somebody you love.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 5, 2019