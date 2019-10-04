|
Allan F. Cofield
Allan F. Cofield, age 86, of Derby, CT, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Allan was born on February 3, 1933 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Frank and Mary Castner Cofield. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Rosemary (Shea) Cofield, his brother, Kevin, and his sisters, Miriam and Carol. He grew up in Keansburg, NJ and graduated from Middletown Township High School (Leonardo, NJ). From there, he joined the United States Air Force in 1951 where he earned his Airframe and Powerplant License and served as a helicopter mechanic in Germany and France. He was honorably discharged in 1955. He worked at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, CT for 39 years and returned as a contractor for an additional 5 years after retiring. Mr. Cofield is survived by his four beloved children, Joe, Paul, Peter, and Michele Cofield; two brothers, David and Tommy Cofield; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Monday, October 7th, from 4 to 7 PM at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby, CT or on Wednesday, October 9th , from 4 to 7 PM at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown, NJ. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Thursday at 9:15 AM at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown, NJ. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown, NJ. The family requests memorial contributions may be made to the , 2911 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT 06518. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com or at www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019