Allan Stan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allan William Stan
1930-2020
Allan William Stan, husband of Doris Stan, passed away peacefully at his home in Fairfield, on June 22, 2020 after a long illness.
Allan was born April 21, 1930 in Jersey City, NJ, the only child of Charles Stan and Frances (Labno) Stan. He served in the US Army from 1954-1956. Allan met the love of his life, Doris Franey, and the two were married on April 24, 1954. Allan earned a BS in Accounting from St.Peter's College and an MMS from Stevens Institute of Technology in 1966. A licensed CPA, Allan spent much of his career as a corporate auditor, working for several companies. He joined the IRS serving as a Revenue Agent until retirement.
In addition to Doris, his wife of 66 years, Allan is survived by his children: Adele Stan of Washington, DC; Gregory Stan of Norwalk, CT; Christopher Stan and his wife, Lena Tan, and their children, Clark and Dillon, of West Hartford, CT; and Timothy Stan and his wife, Julie Stan, and their children, Katherine and Elijah, of Newtown, CT. Allan was predeceased by his son Michael Stan in 2014 and is survived by Michael's widow, Carol Stan, of Holden, MA, and their children: Phillip Stan and his wife, Jennifer Stan, of Gardner, MA; Megan Stan of Charlton, MA; and Kevin Stan of Jefferson, MA; along with Allan's 8 great-grandchildren.
The Stan family will be receiving family and friends on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Guests will have an opportunity to visit with his family a few at a time in a controlled, safe setting. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield, with Military Honor observed immediately following. His interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: woundedwarriorproject.org. For travel directions or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved