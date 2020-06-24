Allan Stan

Allan William Stan
1930-2020
Allan William Stan, husband of Doris Stan, passed away peacefully at his home in Fairfield, on June 22, 2020 after a long illness.
Allan was born April 21, 1930 in Jersey City, NJ, the only child of Charles Stan and Frances (Labno) Stan. He served in the US Army from 1954-1956. Allan met the love of his life, Doris Franey, and the two were married on April 24, 1954. Allan earned a BS in Accounting from St.Peter's College and an MMS from Stevens Institute of Technology in 1966. A licensed CPA, Allan spent much of his career as a corporate auditor, working for several companies. He joined the IRS serving as a Revenue Agent until retirement.
In addition to Doris, his wife of 66 years, Allan is survived by his children: Adele Stan of Washington, DC; Gregory Stan of Norwalk, CT; Christopher Stan and his wife, Lena Tan, and their children, Clark and Dillon, of West Hartford, CT; and Timothy Stan and his wife, Julie Stan, and their children, Katherine and Elijah, of Newtown, CT. Allan was predeceased by his son Michael Stan in 2014 and is survived by Michael's widow, Carol Stan, of Holden, MA, and their children: Phillip Stan and his wife, Jennifer Stan, of Gardner, MA; Megan Stan of Charlton, MA; and Kevin Stan of Jefferson, MA; along with Allan's 8 great-grandchildren.
The Stan family will be receiving family and friends on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Guests will have an opportunity to visit with his family a few at a time in a controlled, safe setting. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, 149 South Pine Creek Road, Fairfield, with Military Honor observed immediately following. His interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: woundedwarriorproject.org. For travel directions or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 24, 2020.