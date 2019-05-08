Allen Woodward Fanslow MD

Allen Woodward Fanslow MD, age 90, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019 at Milford Hospital. He was born and raised in Devon (Milford) CT to the late Allen and Elsie Baldwin Fanslow. He graduated from Yale University in 1950, received his Master's Degree from UConn and his Medical Degree from New York Medical College. He was an anesthesiologist and practiced at Milford Hospital for over 30 years. Dr. Fanslow was an army veteran serving from 1958-1960. Upon retirement he was chair of the Bylaws Committee at Milford Hospital. His community involvement included being a reader for many years with CRIS radio, a docent for the Stratford Historical Society. He was an active member of the Unity Hill United Church of Christ where he served as Deacon, member of the Investment, Building and Grounds Committee and founding member, along with his wife Carole, of the Fellowship of Unity Hill United Church of Christ. He was the assistant treasurer and former moderator of the Fairfield East Association of the United Church of Christ and an active delegate to the CT Conference of the U.C.C., the League of Women Voters of the Bridgeport area and part of HISP at the University of Bridgeport where he and Carole hosted many graduate students from many countries for many years. Dr. Fanslow was Past Master Councilor of Milford Chapter, Order of DeMolay; Holder of the Legion of Honor and Chevalier designations; 69 year member of Ansantawae Lodge No. 89, A.F. & A.M., member of the Scottish Rite, 32nd Degree, member of the Pyramid Shriners and a member of the Azalia Chapter #2 Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to his beloved wife Carole Foehrenbach Fanslow of 60 years he is survived by his sister-in-law Jane Ellen Bitzer of Shelton; two nieces Pamela and Dan Harrison of Wethersfield and Deborah and Albert Riess III of Aldan, PA; special nephew Parker and several cousins. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. directly at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Rd. Trumbull with the Rev. Dr. M. Todd Shipley officiating. Interment will be private. Friends may call on Friday from 4 -7 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull. The Masons will exemplify their ritual at 6:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Unity Hill United Church of Christ or the . To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary