Allen Greenberg


1937 - 2020
Allen Greenberg Obituary
Allen Greenberg
Allen Greenberg, 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home in Stratford, CT. Born February 27, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Oscar and Yetta Greenberg.
Allen was a very hard worker and devoted to his family. He grew up in Norwalk, CT and spent the majority of his adult life living in Stamford, CT. He spent many years working in retail at Macy's and as a security officer in the evenings. He profoundly loved animals, and was never able to say no to rescuing one in need of a loving home. Allen will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Motyl Greenberg; his loving children, Hillary Greenberg of Stamford, CT and Richard Greenberg and wife, Lisa of Old Tappan, NJ; his brother, Irving Greenberg and wife, Lynda of Delray Beach, Florida; and his grandchildren, Lindsey, Jack, Sophie, Emma, Abigail. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Weincrot Greenberg of Stamford, CT.
Private burial will be held.
Donations may be made in Allen's name to the Stratford Cat Project, PO Box 1261, Stratford, CT 06614.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -