Allen White

Allen Edward WhiteAllen Edward White, age 71, of Fairfield passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 due to pancreatic cancer.He was born in Bridgeport. Allen graduated from Andrew Warde High School and then went on to receive a Bachelor of Science from the University of Bridgeport.For most of his young life he was in and around construction sites working on projects with his father who owned what is formerly known as New England Construction and Demolition who built the train station buildings from Grand Central to New Haven. Later on in life after college he enlisted in the Army where he was a train conductor during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged from the military he returned to similar work that he did in his younger years but as a civil and mechanical engineer. He was involved in several projects with the City of Bridgeport as well as being on the building committee for Yale New Haven hospital and Andrew Warde High School. In his down time he loved to be on the slopes skiing or playing softball at the Jewish Community Center. He was also a proud member of the Masons and is a Lifelong member of the American Legion. Allen completed his final engineering project on July 24th by building his bridge to the heavens.Allen was preceded by his mother Muriel and father Ben. He is survived by his beloved wife and his two step-children; Dana and her husband Jeff, and Michael; his first wife Doris and their three children; Andrew and his wife Katie along with their children Ariel, Madison, and Brody; Michelle and her husband Jeff along with their children EJ and Jonah; Richard and his wife Gayle along with their child Phoebe; he is also survived by his sister Gayle and her husband Bill.The service was held on July 27, 2020 at Eintracht Cemetery in Fairfield, CT. Shiva was observed immediately following services at the White family residence in Fairfield, CT.