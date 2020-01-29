Connecticut Post Obituaries
Allison Koziol finally bought the farm. Allison, age 56, of Sandy Hook, entered into rest on Monday, January 27, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of 26 years to Zdzislaw Koziol. Allison was born in Stratford on March 14, 1963, daughter of the late James and Nancy (Erhardt) Macisco. She was the loving mother of Olivia, Adam, Juliana, Maksymilian, Emilia and Magdalena Koziol and beloved sister of Tony Macisco and Scott Erhardt. Allison is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was a master of crafting, singing, and making people laugh. She was the best friend and mother there has ever been. Friends are invited to her Memorial Mass on Saturday, February 1st at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Ave., Derby. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 30, 2020
