|
|
Alma Jean Springer
Alma Jean Springer, age 85, of Bridgeport entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was the widow of John Springer and a Fairfield resident for over 40 years. She is survived by 5 children, Sharon, John, Dale, and Dorothy Myers (Bob) all of Bridgeport and Valerie (Bob) Lawrence of Chester, SC. Jean adored her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by 5 sisters and 1 brother. Friends are invited to attend calling hours (Today) Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at the Parente Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 14, 2020