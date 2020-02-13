Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Springer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Springer


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Springer Obituary
Alma Jean Springer
Alma Jean Springer, age 85, of Bridgeport entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was the widow of John Springer and a Fairfield resident for over 40 years. She is survived by 5 children, Sharon, John, Dale, and Dorothy Myers (Bob) all of Bridgeport and Valerie (Bob) Lawrence of Chester, SC. Jean adored her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by 5 sisters and 1 brother. Friends are invited to attend calling hours (Today) Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at the Parente Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -