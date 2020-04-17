|
Alton Allen Molin
Alton Allen Molin of Seymour passed away peacefully at the age of 54 amongst loved ones after a long courageous battle with cancer at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford on April 12. He was born on November 26, 1965, to Alton and Laureen Molin of Vernon. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kristin Deren Molin, daughters Sarah and Hannah Molin of Seymour; parents and siblings Melissa Shannon and David Molin of Vernon. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be held at a later date. Jenkins-King Funeral Home, 12 Franklin Street, Ansonia, CT 06401 has been entrusted with his services.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 18, 2020