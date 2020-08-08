Alton Molin

Alton Allen MolinAlton Allen Molin, 54, of Seymour, beloved husband of Kristin Deren Molin, entered eternal rest on April 12, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford amongst loved ones after a long courageous battle with colon cancer. He was born in Ft. Benjamin Harrison, Indianapolis, IN on November 26, 1965 to Alton and Laureen Molin of Vernon, CT.Al grew up in Vernon and lived in Seymour since 1991. He graduated from Rockville High School in Vernon and earned a BS in Economics/Finance from New Hampshire College in Manchester, NH. He was the owner of DAV Engineering and L&B Associates and proudly served his country as a Military Police in the Army Reserves.He loved spending time with his family, watching and coaching his daughters play softball, and many family vacations at the condo in Myrtle Beach. When not working, Al enjoyed offshore fishing on his boat "Let It Ride", hunting at the cabin in NH, and spending time at the beach house in Niantic. Al was a lifelong fan of the Red Sox and the Patriots, loved attending sporting events, and was given the nicknames of "Action Al", "Moonpie" and "Scrap Iron" for his incredible talent as a baseball and hockey player.In addition to his wife, Kristin, of 28 years, he leaves to cherish his 2 beloved daughters Sarah and Hannah Molin, both of Seymour; his parents Alton and Laureen Molin, a sister Melissa (Denis) Shannon and a brother David (Kristen) Molin all of Vernon; a sister-in-law Joan (Keith) MacDonald of Seymour; a brother-in-law John (Debbie) Deren of Fairfield and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.Al was loved by all who knew him. He devoted his life and love to his wife, daughters, family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all the lives he touched with kindness, but he will remain forever in our hearts with many cherished memories.Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Aug. 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin Street, Ansonia, CT. Following CDC guidelines, please wear a mask. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9:00 a.m. Burial with military honors accorded will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to CT Hospice of Branford, 100 Double Beach Rd, 06405.