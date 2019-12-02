|
Alvin Zikaras
Alvin J. Zikaras, 97 of Trumbull, died peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 with family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Florence (Nioura) Zikaras. Al was born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Adam and Mary Sukaitis Zikaras. He attended Central High School, and often walked home from school at lunchtime to help out in his father's restaurant. He began his college studies at Bridgeport Engineering Institute, and received his engineering degree from Yale University. Al enlisted in the Navy reserves in 1942 while studying at Yale, and was called to active duty in 1944. He served as an Engineering Officer on the USS Missouri, and was aboard ship when the Japanese emperor signed the surrender in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945 ending the war. Al was extremely proud of his service during WWII and attended several Missouri reunions.
Al and Florence raised their family in Trumbull in a house that he designed. He spent his entire career with the Farrell Company in Ansonia. He was a member of St. Theresa Parish, and enjoyed singing with the Choir. Al loved his family, and enjoyed his vegetable garden, bowling, golf and travel. He is survived by his three daughters and their children, stepchildren and grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caring community at Middlebrook Farms at Trumbull for helping Dad stay active during his last years. As he often said, "this is a good place".
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11am at St. Theresa's Church, Trumbull, followed by interment in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Visitation will take place on Thursday morning from 10 to 10:40am at the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Al's memory to the One Company Fund at Middlebrook Farms at Trumbull or to the . For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 3, 2019