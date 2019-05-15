Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Golden Hill Methodist Church
210 Elm Street, (entrance on Golden Hill St.)
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Golden Hill Methodist Church
210 Elm Street, (entrance on Golden Hill St.)
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alyce Farrar-James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alyce Laurayne Farrar-James

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alyce Laurayne Farrar-James Obituary
Alyce Laurayne
Farrar-James
On May 6, 2019, Alyce Laurayne Farrar-James entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong resident and avowed community activist in the City of Bridgeport. Services will be held at Golden Hill Methodist Church, 210 Elm Street, Bridgeport, Connecticut 06604 (entrance on Golden Hill St.) on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Tributes and 11:00am Service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alyce Farrar-James Scholarship Fund are welcome.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.