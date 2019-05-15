|
|
Alyce Laurayne
Farrar-James
On May 6, 2019, Alyce Laurayne Farrar-James entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong resident and avowed community activist in the City of Bridgeport. Services will be held at Golden Hill Methodist Church, 210 Elm Street, Bridgeport, Connecticut 06604 (entrance on Golden Hill St.) on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Tributes and 11:00am Service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alyce Farrar-James Scholarship Fund are welcome.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 15, 2019