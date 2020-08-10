Amanda Daigle

Amanda Lynn Daigle
Amanda Lynn Daigle, age 22, of Trumbull, passed away August 5, 2020 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH after an accidental drowning. She was born in Bridgeport, CT to Christopher and Christine (Hopwood) Daigle. Amanda graduated from Trumbull High School and attended Stony Brook University and Mount Saint Mary College to pursue a career in nursing. Amanda had worked for many organizations throughout her life, she was a camp counselor and recently hired as Assistant Travel Coordinator for Easterseals Camp Merry Heart. She was a lifeguard and swim lesson instructor for Pinewood Lake Association, a swim coach for Trumbull Pisces Swimming, and most recently a nanny. At THS Amanda was a captain of the Golf and Swim teams and was involved in numerous clubs. She was an altar server for both St. Teresa's Church and MSMC. Amanda was an EMT and former volunteer for Trumbull EMS. She was a strong advocate for mental health and started an Active Minds Chapter at MSMC.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her sisters Jessica and Caitlin Daigle; her maternal grandparents Jon and Joyce Hopwood; her fiance Sara Bessa; her cat Colby and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Barbara and John Daigle.
Friends are invited to attend her funeral services on Friday at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull, CT. (To livestream visit www.sttheresatrumbull.org
click on livestream banner). Interment will be private in Long Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT.
Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through and also while paying their respects to the family, and to exit without lingering. The family plans to receive guests outdoors. As Amanda would have requested, please feel free to dress casually.
The family would like to thank all of the people who valiantly attempted to save Amanda's life including those on scene, first responders, the emergency room teams at Lakes Region General Hospital and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and the DHART flight crew. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
Memorial contributions may be made to St.Vincent's Swim Across the Sound, c/o St.Vincent's Medical Center, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606 or to Easterseals Camp Merry Heart (In memory of Amanda Daigle), 25 Kennedy Boulevard, Suite 600 East Brunswick, NJ 08816.