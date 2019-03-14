Amanda L. Evans

Amanda L. Evans died on Friday, March 8th in her home in Bridgeport from complications of heart disease. Born in Murray, UT on May, 10, 1977, she moved out east and married in 1999. She was sensitive and empathic to a fault, and a perfectionist with exquisite taste and strongly-held, well-reasoned opinions. With a daunting intellect, she excelled at whatever she put her mind to, but her greatest accomplishment was the impact she had on the lives of all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Steven Sudit; her parents, Mont and Cheryl Evans; her siblings, Nicolas (Michelle) Evans, Jonathan Evans, and Elizabeth (Trevor) Doney; and her eight nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on March 16th, 2 p.m., at Larkin Mortuary in Riverton, UT. In lieu of flowers, Amanda's family and friends request donations be made in her name to Tiny Kittens at http://www.tinykittens.com/donate. Light a virtual candle or share a special memory of Amanda at communityfuneralchapels.com