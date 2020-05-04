Amanda Schwarz
1925 - 2020
Amanda A. Schwarz
Amanda A. Schwarz, of Fairfield, at the age of 94, entered into the presence of Jesus on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Amanda's husband, Rudy, the love of her life, preceded her Homegoing. She was born in Germany, spoke 5 languages, was an interpreter at the Nuremburg Trials, and was a black belt in karate. She loved animals, flowers and gardening and made beautiful silk flower arrangements. She was a member of the Black Rock Church in Fairfield for 39 years, attended Young at Heart there and had many friends. She was always doing things for others. Her dog, Socks, was her constant companion-they were such good friends. For many years she was a supervisor at Casco in Bridgeport. Due to the virus, interment will be private, but a memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
