Amaro Ribeiro
Amaro Ribeiro, age 100, of Trumbull, Beloved husband of the late Maria Teresa Ribeiro, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Born on January 15, 1920 in Redondas, Alcobaca, Portugal, he was a son of the late Luis Ribeiro and Maria da Conceicao. He was a retired employee of Bridgeport Hospital. Survivors include his five loving children, Rosa Ruiz, Joao Ribeiro and his wife Maria, Fernando Ribeiro and his wife Julia, Albert Ribeiro and his wife Sandra and Ramiro Ribeiro and his wife Paula, 13 grandchildren, Maria, Sandy, Elisa, Cristina, Catarina, Michelle, Melissa, Amy, Irene, Ramiro Jr., Nadine, Jason and Antonio, 25 great-grandchildren, Cynthia, Alexis, Elias, Jeremiah, Olivia, Alicia, Marisa, Aleczander, Justin, Elizabeth, Fernando, Gabriela, Jordan, Katlyn, Easton, Cora, Colette, Isabella, Hayden, Xander, Reynger, Lily, Rainha, Amaro, and Noah and 1 great-great-grandchild Annaliese; brother and sister, Fernando Fragoso, and Hortence Frazao. He was predeceased by his beloved grandson Paul, brother Joao Fragoso and sisters Maria Tereso, Maria Bento, Acacia Lopes and Encarnacao Frazao. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4 – 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 20, 2020