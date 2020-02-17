|
Amelia A. Mikulka
Amelia (Millie) Lanzo Mikulka aged 96, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday February 15, 2020. Amelia was born in Bridgeport, CT on April 22, 1923 to her parents Rose and Dominick Lanzo. She was married to John M. Mikulka Sr. for over 60 years and resided in Fairfield, CT. Her husband , John Sr. passed away in March 26, 2010. Her surviving sons are John Mikulka Jr. (wife Shari) of Corona del Mar, CA and Joseph Mikulka of Fairfield as well as Bill Mikulka (wife Lisa) of Parker, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, 8 siblings, and by her daughter Patricia (and Husband Paul Lyons). Millie was loved by many especially her grandchildren: Jennifer Pav of Fairfield, CT; Jill Rycroft (husband Rich) of Woburn,MA; Kristen Rice (husband Ed) of Blauvelt, NY; Amy Girgus of Middletown, NJ; Brandon Mikulka, Nicholas Mikulka and Grant Mikulka all of Colorado. She is also survived by her cherished great grandchildren: John and Amelia Rycroft, Katie and George Pav, and Trade Girgus. Millie as a life-long Catholic , attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Fairfield. She continued to faithfully attend Mass as she recently resided at the Carolton Hospital. Millie's love of children had no bounds. For many years she was a nanny for several families as well as spending many hours with her grandchildren. She loved watching The Yankees on TV (those Bums) and also followed Golf (Is Phil playing?). Millie was a great cook and taught her children that food is love. She lived a good long life and never complained about her circumstances. She taught her family many wonderful life lessons and she will be missed greatly. We will have calling hours at 10:00 a.m. and a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. both to be held on Wednesday, February 19th at Spear Miller Funeral Home, 39 S. Benson Rd., Fairfield, CT 06824. Internment will immediately follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the helpful nurses and employees of Carolton Convalescent Care for their loving and compassionate care given to Amelia throughout her stay.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 18, 2020