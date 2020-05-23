Amelia Berendt
Amelia "Millie" Berendt
Amelia "Millie" Berendt, age 96, of Milford, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Mary & Louis Mickolaychuk.
She is survived by her daughters Beverly Spiller (Zane), Audrey Verrilli and her partner (Vincent Bonomo), Regina LaBrecque (Douglas) all of Milford, Dolores Stevens (Mickey) of Ashford, & a son, George Berendt Jr. (Elaine) also of Milford. She is also survived by 9 Grandchildren, 11 Great-Grandchildren, & 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, George Sr., & all of her brothers and sisters & their spouses.
She was laid to Rest on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.
