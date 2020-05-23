Amelia "Millie" Berendt

Amelia "Millie" Berendt, age 96, of Milford, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Mary & Louis Mickolaychuk.

She is survived by her daughters Beverly Spiller (Zane), Audrey Verrilli and her partner (Vincent Bonomo), Regina LaBrecque (Douglas) all of Milford, Dolores Stevens (Mickey) of Ashford, & a son, George Berendt Jr. (Elaine) also of Milford. She is also survived by 9 Grandchildren, 11 Great-Grandchildren, & 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, George Sr., & all of her brothers and sisters & their spouses.

She was laid to Rest on Monday, May 18, 2020.



