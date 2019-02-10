Amelia J. Gombrewicz

Amelia J. (Millie) Gombrewicz, 98, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Charles Gombrewicz, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born on June 12, 1920, in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late John and Alice Fitzpatrick.

Amelia served for many years as a private-duty nurse in the Connecticut/New York region. She was a passionate member of Precious Blood Parish (Saint Mary) and enjoyed attending weekly services with her family. As an active member of the Milford Senior Center, she attended ceramic classes where she made many family heirlooms. Millie was also a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed many outings with her lady friends.

Amelia is survived by her daughter, Marlene Hessberger; grandchildren, Lauri (Javier) Ramos, Charles J. Gombrewicz, Dawn Cole (Robert), Michael Hessberger (Courtney), Bryce Gombrewicz, Robert J. Hessberger, and Erin Frank; great-grandchildren, Javier, Alora, Cody, Victor, Brandon, Jiline, Ryan, Zachary, Charlie and LilyAnn; great-great-granddaughter, Amelia; sister, Alice Fox; and extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Charles P. Gombrewicz; son-in-law, Robert L. Hessberger, as well as several brothers and sisters.

