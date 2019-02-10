Connecticut Post Obituaries
Amelia Gombrewicz


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Amelia Gombrewicz Obituary
Amelia J. Gombrewicz
Amelia J. (Millie) Gombrewicz, 98, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Charles Gombrewicz, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born on June 12, 1920, in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late John and Alice Fitzpatrick.
Amelia served for many years as a private-duty nurse in the Connecticut/New York region. She was a passionate member of Precious Blood Parish (Saint Mary) and enjoyed attending weekly services with her family. As an active member of the Milford Senior Center, she attended ceramic classes where she made many family heirlooms. Millie was also a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed many outings with her lady friends.
Amelia is survived by her daughter, Marlene Hessberger; grandchildren, Lauri (Javier) Ramos, Charles J. Gombrewicz, Dawn Cole (Robert), Michael Hessberger (Courtney), Bryce Gombrewicz, Robert J. Hessberger, and Erin Frank; great-grandchildren, Javier, Alora, Cody, Victor, Brandon, Jiline, Ryan, Zachary, Charlie and LilyAnn; great-great-granddaughter, Amelia; sister, Alice Fox; and extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Charles P. Gombrewicz; son-in-law, Robert L. Hessberger, as well as several brothers and sisters.
All services will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 10, 2019
