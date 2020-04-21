|
|
Amelia Couto Lopes
Amelia Couto Lopes, age 95 formerly of Bridgeport, Connecticut passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. She was born September 20, 1924 in Sapiaos, Portugal. She was the wife of the late Antonio Mendes Lopes, her longtime friend and love. Amelia came to the US in 1966 where she became a US Citizen. Amelia was a seamstress and also a retired employee of Savoy Linen of Stratford. Amelia was devoted to her family and friends. She enjoyed sewing and singing as well her love of Portuguese cooking and also known by all as "Mae".
Amelia was predeceased by her daughter, Maria Lage (Americo) of Beacon Falls and survived by her 4 children, Antonio Lopes (Adelia) of Bridgeport, Fatima Goncalves of Palm Beach, FL, Anna Kichard (George) of Beacon Falls, Paulo Lopes (Tina) of Shelton, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Due to the COVID-19, Funeral Services will remain private for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, in her memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 22, 2020