Amelia Nascimento
1923 - 2020
Amelia (Ferreira) Nascimento, age 96, passed away peacefully on Monday July 27, 2020 at home in Monroe, CT. Amelia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Antonio Ribeiro do Nascimento, her parents Fernando Augusto and Maria Eduarda Ferreira, her younger siblings Carlos Ferreira and Albano Ferreira as well as countless other family members.
Amelia was born on August 20,1923 in Ludlow, Massachusetts where she lived until the age of 13. From the age of 13, she lived in Mangualde, Portugal and devoted herself to helping her mother support her work until she married in 1950. She moved to the United States in 1951 to live with her father. In 1952 she sponsored her husband to live with her in the United States to end his career of the Portuguese Merchant Marines. In 1953, Amelia and Antonio had a daughter, Anabela. Amelia was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Bridgeport CT. In her later years she became a member of Saint Jude Parish in Monroe, CT.
An avid homemaker she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading Portuguese romance novels, completing word searches and caring for her pets.
She is survived by her daughter Anabela Nascimento Isner and her husband Hugh, her grandchildren, Lindsay Durkee, Phillip Isner, her great-granddaughters Sophia and Olivia as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews living in Portugal, Brazil and the United States.
Friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sing an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
