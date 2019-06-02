Americo Angelo Ciocca

April 10, 1933 - June 2, 2019MIDDLEBURY

"Loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother"

Americo Angelo Ciocca, 86, passed away June 2, 2019 in Middlebury, CT. Husband of Jeannine Noel Ciocca, father of Lisa Pettine, Gina Hughes, Tina Wills, Michael, Paul and Antonio Ciocca, grandfather of 15, great grandfather of 9, brother of 2.

Americo and Jeannine opened Eddy's Bake Shop in Ansonia, CT and later Family Bake Shop in Monroe, CT.

Arrangements: Funeral Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. directly at Saint John of the Cross Church, 1263 West Street, Middlebury, CT 06762. Those planning to attend are asked to meet directly at church. Entombment will follow at Mount Olivet Mausoleum in Watertown. Calling hours Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brookside Memorial, The Albini Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 200 Benson Road, Middlebury, CT.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Americo & Jeannine's favorite charity. The family would like to thank VITAS Hospice Care and TLC Homecare for their care and dedication to Americo in his last days. Brookside Memorial, The Albini Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 200 Benson Road, Middlebury, CT. has been entrusted with arrangements.

